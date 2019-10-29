Home

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Osteen
321 N. State Road 415
Osteen, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Osteen
321 N. State Road 415
Osteen, FL
Interment
Following Services
Osteen Cemetery
Osteen, FL
Resources
Albert H. Pell


1931 - 2019
Albert H. Pell Obituary
OSTEEN - On Oct. 25, 2019, the family of Albert H. Pell, 88, celebrated a beautiful life, as they marked the passing of an exceptional family man and a pillar of our community. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church of Osteen, 321 N. State Road 415, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service at the church. Internment will be at Osteen Cemetery, with a luncheon following in the fellowship hall of the church.
Albert was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Osteen.
He was well-respected in the citrus industry, and was devoted to the development of the community, past, present and future.
Albert always took great pride in his work, and he generously passed the benefits of this trait on to his family.
Just two short weeks ago, at 87, he was on a tractor mowing the fields of Moonshine Hill. This was a typical day for him. He had been farming for more than 65 years.
Whether driving a forklift, moving fruit or grading oranges, he thoroughly enjoyed his work. There was not an acre of land in Osteen that he had not traveled.
He had also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
There are moments in our lives when we will reflect on the things we have learned or gained through the years. Albert has taught us the value of family, hard work and perseverance. He was a treasure to our family and community, and will be greatly missed.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janette. His legacy will live on through his children, Ash, Loretta, Mark, Connie and Ross, and his sister, Jean. He was the proud Papa to six grandchildren, Alyssa, Aric, Lacy, Lindsey, Austin and Christina; and 10 great-grandchildren, Emily, Aaron, Shelby, Peyton, Madison, Sophie, Charlotte, Page, Kellen and McKenzie.
To send flowers to the family, visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com and visit the Tribute Store. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, 2019
Remember
