Aleah Elizabeth Jones
2006 - 2020
DEBARY - Aleah Elizabeth Jones, 14, died June 11, 2020. There will be a private funeral for invited close family and friends due to the current pandemic.
Aleah was born May 13, 2006, in Orlando.
She enjoyed the beach, dancing, an endless list of TV shows, getting her nails done, the color purple, and being with people she loved.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 24 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
