DEBARY - Aleah Elizabeth Jones, 14, died June 11, 2020. There will be a private funeral for invited close family and friends due to the current pandemic.

Aleah was born May 13, 2006, in Orlando.

She enjoyed the beach, dancing, an endless list of TV shows, getting her nails done, the color purple, and being with people she loved.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



