DELAND - Alice Martha Bebee, 82, passed away peacefully Nov. 13, 2019, into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at her church, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in DeLand.
Alice was born March 25, 1937, in Chicago.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Bebee Sr.; three children, LuAnn Cleveland (Jeff) of Mundelein, Illinois, Robert Bebee Jr. (Kelly) of Deltona, and Linda Peterson (David) of DeLand; 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Geisler of Marengo, Illinois; and three brothers, Henry Sarau of Green Lane, Pennsylvania, Donald Sarau of Elgin, Illinois, and Robert Sarau of Belvidere, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helen Sarau.
Alice was employed by the Morton Salt Co. in Chicago.
She moved to DeLand in 1979, and worked briefly with her husband at their business, Granny's Donuts and Ice Cream in DeLand and Orange City.
While Bob ran the business, Alice then went to work in the Volusia County Clerk of the Court Felony Department, working her way to supervisor and project specialist before she retired.
After retirement, she volunteered in the office of her church, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in DeLand.
Among her favorite pastimes were couponing, and making "Mug Rugs" and Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren.
Alice traveled extensively with her husband, visiting relatives in Denmark and Germany on numerous occasions.
She also loved cruising, visiting Alaska, the Caribbean and Scandinavia, along with a river cruise on the Danube to visit Christmas markets.
Some of her hobbies included spending time with her family, going to the beach, gardening, and taking long walks with her dogs.
She will be missed by all her friends and her extensive family.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 509 E. Pennsylvania Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019