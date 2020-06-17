DELAND - Alva E. Mallory Jr., 88, died June 10, 2020. A funeral service took place June 15 in DeLand. Burial was at Mount Ever Rest Memorial Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Alva served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in DeLand, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the AMVETS and the Elks of Gaylord, Michigan.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



