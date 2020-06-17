Alva E. Mallory Jr.
DELAND - Alva E. Mallory Jr., 88, died June 10, 2020. A funeral service took place June 15 in DeLand. Burial was at Mount Ever Rest Memorial Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Alva served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in DeLand, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the AMVETS and the Elks of Gaylord, Michigan.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 17 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral service
JUN
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
JUN
15
Burial
Mount Ever Rest Memorial Park
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
