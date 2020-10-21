1/1
Angelica C. (Escobedo) Valderrama
1929 - 2020
Angelica C. Escobedo Valderrama, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 23, at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, 1295 Saxon Blvd. in Orange City.
Angelica was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Peru.
She married Bernardo R. Valderrama in 1937, and had four children, Haydee, Mylene, Carlos and Magda.
In 1968, Angelica moved to Chicago with husband and children.
She worked as a seamstress for various exclusive clothing retailers.
In 1986, Angelica moved to Deltona, her final residence. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was a woman of faith. Her "familia" was her priority.
Angelica is survived by her husband, Bernardo, her children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family, friends and others whose lives Angelica touched will miss her caring soul.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 21 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
3867754260
