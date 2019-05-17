Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Assembly DeLand
551 S. Kepler Road.
DeLand, FL
Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Anibal Ortiz Obituary
DELAND - Anibal Ortiz, 88, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019, after long bouts of congestive heart failure. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Lankford Funeral Home & Crematory, 220 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. A memorial service will take place 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 23, at First Assembly DeLand, 551 S. Kepler Road. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Mr. Ortiz was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Carmen; daughters Jenny (William) Brito and Kay (Dr. Robert) Cordero; grandchildren Melanie Kaye and Christian William Brita, Victoria Rose, Olivia Joy, and Alexia Jennifer Cordero; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
Anibal was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
He volunteered and served two years with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War with great pride. His love for his country and passion for traveling inspired him to drive to and visit 46 of the 50 states.
Anibal proudly accumulated more than 1 million miles driving as a New York City Yellow Taxi medallion-owner throughout his career.
He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Anibal was known for living honorably, being a hard worker, and having a kind and compassionate spirit. He will always be remembered by his infectious smile and gentle nature.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 17 to May 26, 2019
