|
|
BERKSHIRE, N.Y. - Anna M. Dailey, 90, a former resident of DeLand, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Bridgewater Center in Binghamton, New York. As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Anna was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Speedsville, New York, the daughter of Delmar and Elma Cleveland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dailey; foster son Ronald Stonemetz; siblings Pearl, Bertha, John, Lillian and Jean; and a niece and nephews.
Anna resided for many years in DeLand, where she worked at West Volusia Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Rolanda Rich (Clifford); granddaughters Rolanda Edmister (Bill) of Chantilly, Virginia, and Telessa Bean (Dave) of Speedsville; great-grandchildren Autumn Eberlin (Brandon), Amber Bean, Jacob Edmister and Zachary Edmister; Ronald's children, Tamera, Corey and Patience, all of Texas; and her sisters Hazel Cleveland and Delma Partridge, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anna loved to dance, especially square-dancing, and she happily taught others.
She was an avid quilter. She would cross-stitch, crochet and knit, along with many other crafts.
Anna and Frank were kindhearted people; they would help a neighbor, and had provided a home for many.
Anna was also a big sister.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/ways-to-give, or to the Slaterville Springs Fire Company, 2681 Slaterville Road, Slaterville Springs, NY 14881.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019