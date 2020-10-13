DELAND - Anne DeBerard Brown, 93, died Oct. 10, 2020.

Mrs. Brown was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Evanston, Illinois, a daughter of Philip and Ella DeBerard.

When she and her parents moved to DeLand, she became a Stetson University student and pledged Pi Beta Phi.

Anne enjoyed flying lessons and riding motorcycles.

She married Carl Allen Brown, a decorated Navy pilot.

Despite numerous moves with her husband and children, one of which was to Port-Lyautey, French Morocco, Anne was active and giving of her time in the Naval Officers Club, and the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.

She became a highly ranked tennis player in Florida.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carl Brown; a brother, Philip DeBerard; a sister, Jeanne Bakken; and a son, Robert Brown. She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Fenning; a son, Richard Brown; four grandchildren, Michael Fenning, Anne Marie Peace, Carl Wade Brown and Elisabeth Smith; and five great-grandchildren.

The family is appreciative of the outstanding care given by the Good Samaritan Society and Halifax Health Hospice.



