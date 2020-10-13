DELAND - Anne DeBerard Brown, 93, died Oct. 10, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Evanston, Illinois, a daughter of Philip and Ella DeBerard.
When she and her parents moved to DeLand, she became a Stetson University student and pledged Pi Beta Phi.
Anne enjoyed flying lessons and riding motorcycles.
She married Carl Allen Brown, a decorated Navy pilot.
Despite numerous moves with her husband and children, one of which was to Port-Lyautey, French Morocco, Anne was active and giving of her time in the Naval Officers Club, and the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.
She became a highly ranked tennis player in Florida.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carl Brown; a brother, Philip DeBerard; a sister, Jeanne Bakken; and a son, Robert Brown. She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Fenning; a son, Richard Brown; four grandchildren, Michael Fenning, Anne Marie Peace, Carl Wade Brown and Elisabeth Smith; and five great-grandchildren.
The family is appreciative of the outstanding care given by the Good Samaritan Society and Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 13 to Oct. 28, 2020.