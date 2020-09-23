DELAND - Anne McGarvey passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2020. A family celebration of her life is planned.

Anne was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Brunswick, Georgia, to Claude and Kathleen Hogeboom.

After graduating from high school at the Glynn Academy in Brunswick, she met and married Dennis McGarvey.

The couple moved to DeLand in 1966, where they lived and made wonderful memories with family and friends from that time on.

Anne also worked in the medical field.

She was a dedicated wife and mother, who treasured moments with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her role as "Nano."

Anne is the cherished wife of Dennis McGarvey; the loving mother of Leigh Hoover/Brian Hoover, Missy Sauer/Kenny Sauer Jr. and Shelly Leider/Chris Leider; and the adored Nano of Andie Burns, Amberleigh Sauer, Bailey Leider, Joey Sauer and Sydney Hoover.



