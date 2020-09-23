1/1
Anne McGarvey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAND - Anne McGarvey passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2020. A family celebration of her life is planned.
Anne was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Brunswick, Georgia, to Claude and Kathleen Hogeboom.
After graduating from high school at the Glynn Academy in Brunswick, she met and married Dennis McGarvey.
The couple moved to DeLand in 1966, where they lived and made wonderful memories with family and friends from that time on.
Anne also worked in the medical field.
She was a dedicated wife and mother, who treasured moments with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her role as "Nano."
Anne is the cherished wife of Dennis McGarvey; the loving mother of Leigh Hoover/Brian Hoover, Missy Sauer/Kenny Sauer Jr. and Shelly Leider/Chris Leider; and the adored Nano of Andie Burns, Amberleigh Sauer, Bailey Leider, Joey Sauer and Sydney Hoover.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved