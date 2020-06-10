Barbara Ann Babb-Miles
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAND - Barbara Ann Babb-Miles, 87, died June 7, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, June 13, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand.
Born Oct. 14, 1932, in Chicago, Barbara moved to DeLand in 1980 from Vera Lake.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved