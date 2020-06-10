DELAND - Barbara Ann Babb-Miles, 87, died June 7, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, June 13, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand.
Born Oct. 14, 1932, in Chicago, Barbara moved to DeLand in 1980 from Vera Lake.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 25, 2020.