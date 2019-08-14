|
|
DELTONA - Barbara Ann DeMatteo, 83, died Aug. 7, 2019. A memorial service was held Aug. 11 at Lohman Funeral Home Deltona.
Mrs. DeMatteo was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Somerville, Massachusetts, the daughter of John Stanley and Belle Petit Fudge.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Massachusetts, and a cashier at the Orange City Publix for 13 years.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry A. DeMatteo; her daughters, Jeanne Goggin (Robert) and Cheryl Tibaudo (James); her grandsons, Adam Goggin, and Douglas and Michael Tibaudo; her great-grandchildren, Isla and James Tibaudo; and her brothers Edward and Robert Fudge. She was preceded in death by her brothers John Jr., Kenneth and William Fudge.
Lohman Deltona was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29, 2019