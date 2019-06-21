Barbara Fulton, 76, passed away June 19, 2019, at Halifax Health Volusia Care Center in Orange City, with her two daughters by her side. A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the chapel at the Hospice Care Center, 1625 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Orange City.

Barbara and her husband, Henry Fulton, lived much of their lives in Cocoa, where they raised their two daughters.

Barbara worked as a Realtor and property manager in Cocoa Beach for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2009.

For the past 10 years, she lived in Volusia County, where she was an active member of the Red Hat Society.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, dancing, and laughing with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry. She is survived by Deanna Lalonde, David Lalonde, Suzanne Spruck, Myranda Spruck, and her three geriatric kittens.

Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 21 to July 6, 2019