DELAND - Barbara Jean Franklin, 83, went to be with the Lord June 8, 2020. Visitation and services took place June 12 at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand.

Born July 1, 1936, in Louisville, Kentucky, Barbara was a joyful, kindhearted person who never knew a stranger, and was a lady in every regard.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband, retired American Airlines Capt. Reilous Franklin; her sons Brian (Monica) Franklin of Sarasota, and Kevin (Rosalyn) Franklin and Kenny (Ruth) Franklin, all of Tampa; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving son Bradley Franklin.

Barbara grew up in Winter Park, graduating from Winter Park High School.

She attended Averett College in Danville, Virginia.

Barbara married the love of her life, Reilous A. Franklin, whom she met at a military dance, in 1957. Reilous was a pilot in the Strategic Air Command.

The marriage was a match made in heaven. Their love, devotion and commitment to one another lasted a lifetime.

Barbara and "Reg" began their lives together in Omaha, Nebraska. They were stationed around the country before moving to DeLeon Springs and finally to DeLand, which was their hometown for more than 35 years.

Barbara was passionate about her family and was happiest when spending time with them. She had a great love of country, was a proud American, and loved everything Americana and Disney.

Lankford is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store