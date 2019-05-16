DELAND - Bartlett C. "BC" Jones, 86, passed away Oct. 16, 2018. At his request, there was no service.

Born June 7, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, Mr. Jones obtained his undergraduate degree from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, and his master's and doctorate in history from Emory University in Atlanta.

BC taught history at colleges in Texas, Ohio, Florida and Missouri. He published 20 scholarly articles in his field, and several books.

Retired from teaching in Missouri, BC returned to Florida.

He had a lifelong interest in gardening, duplicate bridge, golf and tennis.

During retirement, BC developed a passion for Florida wildflowers and writing one-act plays that were performed locally.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and a son, Robert, and is survived by his son, Michael (Renee); his sister, Ellen of Waco, Texas; two grandchildren, Glen and Kyle; and nieces and nephews. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 16 to May 17, 2019