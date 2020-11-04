Or Copy this URL to Share

PIERSON - Betty Elizabeth North, 77, died Nov. 4, 2020. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Emporia Baptist Church, with a visitation 10:30-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.

A lifetime resident of West Volusia, Betty was a school-cafeteria manager.

She enjoyed going to church, walking, cooking, traveling, crossword puzzles and helping others in need.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store