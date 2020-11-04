1/1
Betty Elizabeth North
1942 - 2020
PIERSON - Betty Elizabeth North, 77, died Nov. 4, 2020. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Emporia Baptist Church, with a visitation 10:30-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery.
A lifetime resident of West Volusia, Betty was a school-cafeteria manager.
She enjoyed going to church, walking, cooking, traveling, crossword puzzles and helping others in need.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 4 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Emporia Baptist Church
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emporia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
