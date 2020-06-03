Betty Sue Jones
1933 - 2020
Betty Sue Jones, 86, went to her loving savior, Jesus Christ, May 20, 2020. She died in Sanford, her home for 17 years.
Betty was born to loving parents, Johnie and Olive Bradshaw in Panama City, where she lived until 1951, when she attended one of the very first nursing classes at Florida State University.
Betty was director of in-service training at West Volusia Memorial Hospital in DeLand until her retirement.
She loved animals, sports and Jesus.
Betty is survived by her sister and husband, Shirley Easter and Don Easter; her children, Ray Jones, Garland Jones and Jacqueline Van Katwyk; her grandchildren, Ashley Jones and husband, Justin Davey, and Marion Jones; and her three wonderful nieces.
Neptune Society is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Orlando
9439 Forest City Cove Suite 1080
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
4072910913
