BettyLou Pielin, 71, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2019. She will be buried at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. After the ceremony, a private celebration with family will be held at the home of BettyLou's niece at 11900 Harbour Cove Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
BettyLou was born May 2, 1948, in Pittsburgh.
After graduating high school, she joined the U.S. Army in 1970. She continued her service with the National Guard in Florida, serving our country for 16 years.
In addition to her military service, BettyLou worked for Mettler-Toledo for 28 years.
She was a lifetime member of the AMVETS, serving in many positions, including commander for five years and first vice, and several state positions.
BettyLou married the love of her life, Steven Strock, in 1998, and enjoyed every minute of their 21 years together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Aaron Pielin, Brent Strock and Brian Strock; four brothers; two sisters; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach, was in charge.
