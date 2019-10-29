Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens
4300 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-2522
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BettyLou Pielin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BettyLou Pielin


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BettyLou Pielin Obituary
BettyLou Pielin, 71, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2019. She will be buried at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. After the ceremony, a private celebration with family will be held at the home of BettyLou's niece at 11900 Harbour Cove Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
BettyLou was born May 2, 1948, in Pittsburgh.
After graduating high school, she joined the U.S. Army in 1970. She continued her service with the National Guard in Florida, serving our country for 16 years.
In addition to her military service, BettyLou worked for Mettler-Toledo for 28 years.
She was a lifetime member of the AMVETS, serving in many positions, including commander for five years and first vice, and several state positions.
BettyLou married the love of her life, Steven Strock, in 1998, and enjoyed every minute of their 21 years together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Aaron Pielin, Brent Strock and Brian Strock; four brothers; two sisters; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach, was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BettyLou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now