DEBARY - Beverly Ann Erickson, 89, died July 1, 2020, at AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

Born Jan. 19, 1931 in Princeton, Illinois, Beverly was the daughter of Clark and Gladys Booth Stauffer.

She married Robert William Erickson on May 24, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Also preceding her in death were son-in-law Steve Miller of Spring Valley, Illinois, and her parents.

Beverly graduated from high school in 1949.

Afterward, she went to Minneapolis to study to become a lab technician, which was a career she enjoyed for much of the rest of her life, working at Ottawa Hospital in Illinois, at the Mid-Hudson Medical Group in Fishkill, New York, and at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Beverly was active in the Puritan Chapter at First Congregational Church in Ottawa, the ABWA and the Red Hats in DeBary.

She liked to sew, cook and bake, read motivational magazines and books, take day trips, sightsee, watch movies and, most of all, spend time with family and friends.

When living in Illinois and New York, Beverly took advantage of Chicago and New York City for entertainment and education with family and friends.

With Beverly, strangers did not stay strangers very long - she got to know people and have fun.

She is most well-known for her positive attitude, her work ethic and her professionalism, all while demonstrating a witty humor.

Beverly got things done.

She would always say, "If you want something done, ask a busy person," and, "If you want a friend, you've got to be a friend."

Beverly is survived by one daughter, Debra (Glen) Brandner of Arlington, Illinois; two sons, James (Donna) Erickson of Poughkeepsie, and Norman (Cristy) Erickson of DeBary; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Jim) Read of Putnam, Illinois, and Fort Myers; and one brother, Norman (Carolyn) Stauffer of Eufaula, Oklahoma.

Baldauff is in charge.



