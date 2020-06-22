Billie Jean Groover
1942 - 2020
DELAND - Billie Jean Groover, 77, died June 21, 2020. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Mrs. Groover was a secretary and enjoyed ceramics, gardening, spending time with her family, and raising and showing Abyssian cats.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 22 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
