Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Billie Jean Groover, 77, died June 21, 2020. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.

Mrs. Groover was a secretary and enjoyed ceramics, gardening, spending time with her family, and raising and showing Abyssian cats.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store