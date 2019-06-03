Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Home
220 E. New York Ave.
DELAND, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Home
220 E. New York Ave.
DELAND, FL
View Map
Bobby Singleton Obituary
Bobby Singleton, 86, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, June 4, at Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E. New York Ave. in DeLand, followed by interment at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Born March 1, 1933, in Graham, Texas, Mr. Singleton retired from the Federal Aviation Administration.
He served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a member of the local Elks Club.
Mr. Singleton is survived by his three children, Michael, Reba and Ken, and lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 3 to June 15, 2019
