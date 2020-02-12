|
DELAND - Bruce G. Macomber, 73, died Feb. 6, 2020. Services will be at a later date.
Mr. Macomber was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Brooksville.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Macomber; his mother, Gertrude V. Macomber; his son, Russell Macomber (Kaley); his daughter, Lori Cordero (Kenneth); his grandchildren, Cecily Macomber, Tristan Cordero, Isabella Cordero, Myah Lee and Sona Lee; nieces April Lamont and Kara Akins; and brothers and sisters Mikacle "Mike" Macomber, Andrea Frank, Robyn Fisher and Carol Heath. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Edward Macomber.
Lohman DeLand was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27, 2020