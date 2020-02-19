|
TAVARES - Bruce N. Bey, 77, passed away Jan. 14, 2020.
Born March 14, 1942, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Bruce moved with his parents, Bruce K. and Nora C. Bey, to Lake Helen in 1955.
He graduated from DeLand High School in 1960, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Bruce went to work for Diebold Inc., residing in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, Sharon.
In 2001, the couple relocated to Tavares and, several years later, with more than 30 years of service to Diebold, Bruce retired.
He enjoyed boating, fishing and reading.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; daughter Debra Bey of Tampa; son Brian Bey of Seattle; and sister Betsy Bey-Faulkner of Odessa.
Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations of Tavares was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 19 to Mar. 4, 2020