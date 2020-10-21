My friend, my mentor, my professor, and a fellow counselor/therapist. I miss you. You´re gone too soon and it breaks my heart that another warrior has been taken by MDS. You fought valiantly for years Candy. I love you. I wouldn´t have made it as a therapist without you there rooting for me every step of the way through college, the rigorous licensure exam, and beyond. You, more than most, knew me and the true essence of my being. You will be always be with me whenever I help someone who needs to talk. I am part of your legacy. Thank you for guiding my path.

Shannon Howard