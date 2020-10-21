1/1
Candace "Candy" Crownover
1946 - 2020
Candace "Candy" Crownover, 74, passed peacefully Oct. 14, 2020, with her loving husband, Carey, by her side. She was surrounded in her last days by her large loving family, and she will be greatly missed. A viewing and funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand.
Candy was born March 21, 1946, at Florida Hospital in Orlando, to David and Audrey Johnson.
She grew up, married, and raised her children in the Orlando area.
Candy met Carey at The Breakers in New Smyrna Beach in the spring of 1963. They married later that year and had five children together.
Candy was a wonderful mom and an integral part of her grandchildren's lives.
She loved the small-town atmosphere of DeLand so much that after Carey's retirement from Publix more than 25 years ago, they moved here.
When the children were old enough, Candy went to college and, with determination and hard work, she graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida, and then earned a master's degree from Stetson University.
She was quite accomplished as a licensed therapist, building a successful marriage-and-family-therapy practice in DeLand, teaching as an adjunct professor at Stetson, and presenting to conferences in Europe.
Candy never mentioned retirement and continued seeing clients until she became ill only a few short months ago.
She was a very active and devout Catholic, and attended Mass every day. In the last few years, she truly enjoyed participating in mission work, and made many humanitarian trips to take necessities to a sister church in Cuba.
Candy's favorite hobby was researching her family tree, uncovering a very rich family history. She was a true Floridian; her ancestors on both parents' sides included several Florida pioneers. She was a proud descendant of Capt. James Armour, the longest-serving lighthouse keeper at the Jupiter Lighthouse.
Candy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carey E. Crownover; her children, Carey D., Chandler (Mitzi), Cassandra Brown (James), Christopher (Alisa), and Craig; her grandchildren, Kathryn, Mallory, Christopher, Jessica, Carey, Tyler, Wesley, Jackson, McKenzie, Maggie, Audrey, Clara and Ellie; her great-grandchildren, Kenny, Tilly, Tyler and Eli; and two brothers, Donald Johnson and Thomas Long. She was tragically preceded in death by her grandson Alex in 2009, and by her oldest brother, David Johnson.
Candy died from myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare bone-marrow failure. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MDS Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 21 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
02:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
St. Peter's Catholic Church
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
October 18, 2020
Candy supervised me at the House Next Door during my internship. I have many good memories from that time. We had many long talks. She always made our talks together easy and comfortable. I'm sad to know that she is gone. She accomplished so much in life and made everyone feel welcome.
CAROL S RAD
Student
October 18, 2020
I would like to say Candance was like a mother to me even though I was one of her many patients, just in her presence she made me feel safe and sure of yourself. Candance had a kind and loving heart you could just tell when she spoke, she will be truly missed and happy to have known in the time when she was my counselor and friend.
Rodney (RJ) Turner
Friend
October 17, 2020
My friend, my mentor, my professor, and a fellow counselor/therapist. I miss you. You´re gone too soon and it breaks my heart that another warrior has been taken by MDS. You fought valiantly for years Candy. I love you. I wouldn´t have made it as a therapist without you there rooting for me every step of the way through college, the rigorous licensure exam, and beyond. You, more than most, knew me and the true essence of my being. You will be always be with me whenever I help someone who needs to talk. I am part of your legacy. Thank you for guiding my path.
Shannon Howard
October 17, 2020
Sis, you were wonderful. You accepted me for what I was. I can not thank you for all you mean to me. God Bless You.
Tom Long
October 17, 2020
Candy was a beautiful, kind, loving person. She will be missed ❤
Jennifer Erickson
Friend
October 16, 2020
Candace truly listened with her heart. The world is definitely a better place because of her kindness.
Roberta A Hemphill
