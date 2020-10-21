Candace "Candy" Crownover, 74, passed peacefully Oct. 14, 2020, with her loving husband, Carey, by her side. She was surrounded in her last days by her large loving family, and she will be greatly missed. A viewing and funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand.
Candy was born March 21, 1946, at Florida Hospital in Orlando, to David and Audrey Johnson.
She grew up, married, and raised her children in the Orlando area.
Candy met Carey at The Breakers in New Smyrna Beach in the spring of 1963. They married later that year and had five children together.
Candy was a wonderful mom and an integral part of her grandchildren's lives.
She loved the small-town atmosphere of DeLand so much that after Carey's retirement from Publix more than 25 years ago, they moved here.
When the children were old enough, Candy went to college and, with determination and hard work, she graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida, and then earned a master's degree from Stetson University.
She was quite accomplished as a licensed therapist, building a successful marriage-and-family-therapy practice in DeLand, teaching as an adjunct professor at Stetson, and presenting to conferences in Europe.
Candy never mentioned retirement and continued seeing clients until she became ill only a few short months ago.
She was a very active and devout Catholic, and attended Mass every day. In the last few years, she truly enjoyed participating in mission work, and made many humanitarian trips to take necessities to a sister church in Cuba.
Candy's favorite hobby was researching her family tree, uncovering a very rich family history. She was a true Floridian; her ancestors on both parents' sides included several Florida pioneers. She was a proud descendant of Capt. James Armour, the longest-serving lighthouse keeper at the Jupiter Lighthouse.
Candy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carey E. Crownover; her children, Carey D., Chandler (Mitzi), Cassandra Brown (James), Christopher (Alisa), and Craig; her grandchildren, Kathryn, Mallory, Christopher, Jessica, Carey, Tyler, Wesley, Jackson, McKenzie, Maggie, Audrey, Clara and Ellie; her great-grandchildren, Kenny, Tilly, Tyler and Eli; and two brothers, Donald Johnson and Thomas Long. She was tragically preceded in death by her grandson Alex in 2009, and by her oldest brother, David Johnson.
Candy died from myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare bone-marrow failure. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MDS Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.