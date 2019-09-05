|
|
Candace Noel 'Candy' Sherman
Candace Noel "Candy" Sherman, 64, died Aug. 15, 2019, in Casa Grande, Arizona, after a prolonged illness. A memorial will take place at her daughter's home in Kersey, Colorado.
Mrs. Sherman was born Dec. 22, 1954, to Dorothy Lee Perkins and Charles Francis Hood.
Candy spent much of her life in Volusia County, but loved to travel, spending some of her later years as an over-the-road truck driver to pursue that passion.
She loved to create art, and was an auxiliary member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1677.
Candy is missed by all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Story Toney Jr., and husband David Douglas Sherman. She is survived by her three sisters, Cynthia, Claudia and Christine; her children James Toney, Rebecca Webb and April Price; and her grandchildren, Snow-Anna, Justin, Gavin-Cloud, Gloria and Clara.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10, 2019