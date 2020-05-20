Carmen Seney
Carmen Seney, 97, died May 16, 2020. A private viewing and family service will take place May 22, 2020.
Born in Pine Hill, Alabama, Carmen graduated from high school at age 16.
She attended Catholic nursing school/hospital, graduating at age 19.
Carmen served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps as a surgical nurse during World War II.
She retired as a registered nurse, working in Orlando; volunteered in suicide prevention in Orlando; and was a 30-year volunteer at a DeBary nursing home, where she organized and taught a ceramics class.
Carmen was a faithful member of United Methodist Churches in Orlando and Deltona, serving on every committee and board.
She was an avid golfer, winning numerous trophies and a club championship, and hitting a hole-in-one.
Carmen is survived by son Gary (Linda) Seney; daughter Valerie (Lee) Freeman; grandsons Steve (Michelle) Freeman, Tim (Shasta) Freeman, Rod (Caryn) Seney and Russ Seney; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, and her husband, Rodger Seney, who died Aug. 15, 2010.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Thrift Shop, 876 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763. Deltona Memorial is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.
