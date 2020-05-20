Carmen Seney, 97, died May 16, 2020. A private viewing and family service will take place May 22, 2020.
Born in Pine Hill, Alabama, Carmen graduated from high school at age 16.
She attended Catholic nursing school/hospital, graduating at age 19.
Carmen served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps as a surgical nurse during World War II.
She retired as a registered nurse, working in Orlando; volunteered in suicide prevention in Orlando; and was a 30-year volunteer at a DeBary nursing home, where she organized and taught a ceramics class.
Carmen was a faithful member of United Methodist Churches in Orlando and Deltona, serving on every committee and board.
She was an avid golfer, winning numerous trophies and a club championship, and hitting a hole-in-one.
Carmen is survived by son Gary (Linda) Seney; daughter Valerie (Lee) Freeman; grandsons Steve (Michelle) Freeman, Tim (Shasta) Freeman, Rod (Caryn) Seney and Russ Seney; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, and her husband, Rodger Seney, who died Aug. 15, 2010.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Thrift Shop, 876 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763. Deltona Memorial is in charge.
Born in Pine Hill, Alabama, Carmen graduated from high school at age 16.
She attended Catholic nursing school/hospital, graduating at age 19.
Carmen served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps as a surgical nurse during World War II.
She retired as a registered nurse, working in Orlando; volunteered in suicide prevention in Orlando; and was a 30-year volunteer at a DeBary nursing home, where she organized and taught a ceramics class.
Carmen was a faithful member of United Methodist Churches in Orlando and Deltona, serving on every committee and board.
She was an avid golfer, winning numerous trophies and a club championship, and hitting a hole-in-one.
Carmen is survived by son Gary (Linda) Seney; daughter Valerie (Lee) Freeman; grandsons Steve (Michelle) Freeman, Tim (Shasta) Freeman, Rod (Caryn) Seney and Russ Seney; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, and her husband, Rodger Seney, who died Aug. 15, 2010.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Thrift Shop, 876 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763. Deltona Memorial is in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.