Carol A. Dennis, 74, a lifelong educator and musician, died unexpectedly Sept. 8, 2020. As someone who constantly looked out for her family and friends, services will not be held to protect those she loved.

Carol is survived by her son, Daniel Dennis and his wife, Andrea, and their daughter, Maisie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Daniel R. Dennis Jr. After her husband's passing, she enjoyed spending most of her time with her beloved canine companion, Maggie.

Carol was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Ira and Hazel Adkins.

She graduated from James Madison University, and worked as an elementary-education teacher and media specialist in the Volusia County school system for more than 25 years.

Carol married Daniel R. Dennis Jr. of Danville, Virginia, in 1967. Their only son, Daniel, was born in Gainesville in 1976.

Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was also a classically trained organist, who served Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand many years as a choir member and church-service organist.

Carol enjoyed cooking, reading, serving her church, visiting the beach and, especially, she loved spending time with her granddaughter.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Carol wished to spend eternity with her husband, who was previously cremated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's honor to any school, as education and helping others were extremely important to her. Lankford is in charge.



