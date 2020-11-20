1/1
Carol Brantley
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
DELAND - Carol Brantley, 79, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Rose Manor ALF, where she had been lovingly taken care of for the past eight years.
Carol was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio.
She was a server, having worked at the Log Cabin Restaurant, Hi Ho Silvers and, for 13 years, at the Holiday House.
Carol was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Brantley, and daughter Holly Brantley Rainville. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Angela) Brantley of Winter Springs; daughter Lana (Lloyd) Petro of DeLand; and grandchildren Lance (Bre) Petro, Ian Brantley and Henry Kokenzie.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
