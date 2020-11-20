DELAND - Carol Brantley, 79, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Rose Manor ALF, where she had been lovingly taken care of for the past eight years.
Carol was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio.
She was a server, having worked at the Log Cabin Restaurant, Hi Ho Silvers and, for 13 years, at the Holiday House.
Carol was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Brantley, and daughter Holly Brantley Rainville. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Angela) Brantley of Winter Springs; daughter Lana (Lloyd) Petro of DeLand; and grandchildren Lance (Bre) Petro, Ian Brantley and Henry Kokenzie.
