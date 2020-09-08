1/1
Carolyn (Smith) Mancinik
1950 - 2020
Carolyn Smith Mancinik, 69, loved by all, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. A service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church in Tampa.
Born Oct. 22, 1950, in DeLand, Carolyn was the loved daughter of Dr. John Giles Smith and Mary Francis Smith, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Jeff Mancinik; sons Jeffrey Giles Mancinik and Kirk Land (Jessica Wolff) Mancinik; grandson Jackson Wolff Mancinik; a soon-to-arrive granddaughter; a brother, the Honorable John Roger Smith (Betty Jo); and adored nieces.
Carolyn was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, and was a cherished member of Chi Omega sorority.
She was first and foremost a selfless mother and wife.
A true Gator fan, she also found serenity at her beach condo.
Carolyn loved shopping (especially at Nordstrom), tending to her gorgeous garden, and caring for her kitties. She was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest.
Carolyn had a love for children, leading to her career as a beloved teacher. Helping young children learn was one of the greatest joys in her life. She influenced many students and their families' lives in and out of the classroom; staying involved in their lives for decades as they grew and always celebrating their successes.
In honor of Carolyn Smith Mancinik, memorial contributions may be made to Dunklin Memorial Church, 3342 S.W. Hosannah Lane, Okeechobee, FL 34974, or to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 8 to Sep. 23, 2020.
