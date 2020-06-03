Carroll Bird, 78, a loving husband and father of two, passed away May 27, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Please wear a face mask and follow social-distancing guidelines.

Carroll was born on July 25, 1941, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to Frank and Hazel Stoddard Bird.

After spending his early childhood in Randolph, Vermont, he moved with his family to DeLand at the age of 11.

Carroll served as a U.S. Army tank crewman in West Germany 1959-62.

A little-known fact is that Carroll had an uncredited role as a tank driver in the 1961 Tina Louise film Armored Command. An up-and-coming Burt Reynolds also had a small part in the movie, but Carroll never mentioned him. Afterward, Carroll returned to DeLand and ran a block-and-brick masonry business with his brother, Cy, for many years.

Carroll eventually went on to pursue a career in his favorite hobby, automobile racing. He worked with various amateur and professional race teams as a body and tire expert.

On June 15, 1963, he married the love of his life, Linda Carter. They raised two wonderful daughters, Carolyn and Lori.

Carroll liked to stay busy in his garage, often accompanied by his dog, Squiggy.

His passion was racing, but he was also an avid gardener and woodworker.

He enjoyed antiquing with his wife, and was always bringing home new projects to work on, especially old toys.

Carroll never met a slot machine he didn't like.

His favorite race car driver was Dale Earnhardt, and he was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots.

Carroll was known for his subtle wit, and kind and caring spirit. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; his mother, Hazel; his brothers, Bob, Elmer and Cy; and his sister Mavis. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; his two daughters, Carolyn Spradley and Lori (Chris) Boothe; his grandchildren, Stephen, Rebecca, Kylie and Hannah; his great-granddaughter, Kyndall; his sister Arlene Reynolds; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville, or to Halifax Health Hospice of Orange City. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



