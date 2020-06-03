Carroll Bird
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carroll Bird, 78, a loving husband and father of two, passed away May 27, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Please wear a face mask and follow social-distancing guidelines.
Carroll was born on July 25, 1941, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to Frank and Hazel Stoddard Bird.
After spending his early childhood in Randolph, Vermont, he moved with his family to DeLand at the age of 11.
Carroll served as a U.S. Army tank crewman in West Germany 1959-62.
A little-known fact is that Carroll had an uncredited role as a tank driver in the 1961 Tina Louise film Armored Command. An up-and-coming Burt Reynolds also had a small part in the movie, but Carroll never mentioned him. Afterward, Carroll returned to DeLand and ran a block-and-brick masonry business with his brother, Cy, for many years.
Carroll eventually went on to pursue a career in his favorite hobby, automobile racing. He worked with various amateur and professional race teams as a body and tire expert.
On June 15, 1963, he married the love of his life, Linda Carter. They raised two wonderful daughters, Carolyn and Lori.
Carroll liked to stay busy in his garage, often accompanied by his dog, Squiggy.
His passion was racing, but he was also an avid gardener and woodworker.
He enjoyed antiquing with his wife, and was always bringing home new projects to work on, especially old toys.
Carroll never met a slot machine he didn't like.
His favorite race car driver was Dale Earnhardt, and he was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots.
Carroll was known for his subtle wit, and kind and caring spirit. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; his mother, Hazel; his brothers, Bob, Elmer and Cy; and his sister Mavis. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; his two daughters, Carolyn Spradley and Lori (Chris) Boothe; his grandchildren, Stephen, Rebecca, Kylie and Hannah; his great-granddaughter, Kyndall; his sister Arlene Reynolds; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville, or to Halifax Health Hospice of Orange City. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved