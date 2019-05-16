Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center
815 S. Alabama Ave.
DELAND, FL
Carvious "Bud" Robinson, 57, died May 7, 2019. A memorial service will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand.
Mr. Robinson was born in Miami, but spent most of his life in Volusia and Lake counties.
He was a businessman, and owned and operated Bud's Automotive.
Bud was a very loving father, and would do anything for anyone.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Robinson; two grandchildren, Cheyenne and Conner; brothers Jimmy and Vinny; sisters Cindy and Shirlee; and his mother, Ann Robinson.
He will be dearly missed by many!
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 16 to May 24, 2019
