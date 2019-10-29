Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
LifePointe Church
3551 E. Orange Ave.
Eustis, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Casei Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casei (Gilbert) Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casei (Gilbert) Jones Obituary
SUMMERFIELD - Casei Gilbert Jones, 32, passed away this summer, along with her children, Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercalli, 2, and Aiyana, 1. All were former residents of DeLand. A celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at LifePointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis.
Casei was a stay-at-home mother. Her children were her life.
She was born Dec. 23, 1986, in Goshen, Indiana, and had graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in nearby Elkhart, Indiana, in 2005. She moved to Florida 10 years ago.
Survivors include Casei's mother, Nikki Lee Jones; sisters Brandi Gilbert and Sarah Gilbert; her three half sisters and two half brothers; along with Casei's grandmother, Elizabeth Jones; her Aunt Judy (Stan) Garland; Uncle Thomas (Nancy) Jones; her father and stepmother, David Gilbert and Jodi Gilbert; her very special Uncle Gary Miller and a host of cousins.
Casei was preceded in death by her grandfather Willie Jones; her grandfather David Gilbert Sr.; her Aunt Jackie Miller; her Uncle Robert Jones; and her twin brother.
For all who wish to donate, please contact Nikki Jones. Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casei's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now