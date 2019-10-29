|
SUMMERFIELD - Casei Gilbert Jones, 32, passed away this summer, along with her children, Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercalli, 2, and Aiyana, 1. All were former residents of DeLand. A celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at LifePointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis.
Casei was a stay-at-home mother. Her children were her life.
She was born Dec. 23, 1986, in Goshen, Indiana, and had graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in nearby Elkhart, Indiana, in 2005. She moved to Florida 10 years ago.
Survivors include Casei's mother, Nikki Lee Jones; sisters Brandi Gilbert and Sarah Gilbert; her three half sisters and two half brothers; along with Casei's grandmother, Elizabeth Jones; her Aunt Judy (Stan) Garland; Uncle Thomas (Nancy) Jones; her father and stepmother, David Gilbert and Jodi Gilbert; her very special Uncle Gary Miller and a host of cousins.
Casei was preceded in death by her grandfather Willie Jones; her grandfather David Gilbert Sr.; her Aunt Jackie Miller; her Uncle Robert Jones; and her twin brother.
For all who wish to donate, please contact Nikki Jones. Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
