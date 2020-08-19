DELAND - Catherine Grace Carley McGuire, 85, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Born Oct. 29, 1934, in Portland, Oregon, Mrs. McGuire lived in Sanford for 50 years; and had lived with her daughter in DeLand for the past four years.

She worked for Winter Park Telephone for 15 years.

Mrs. McGuire was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McGuire, son Gregory Sasser and grandson Steven Laubert. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Smith of DeLand; four great-grandchildren, Christian Laubert and Lea Spade, both of Sanford, and Shaun Laubert and Serra Laubert, both of Crandon, Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Lankford is in charge.



