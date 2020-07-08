1/1
Cathy Ann (Thomas) Smith
1957 - 2020
DELAND - Cathy Ann Thomas Smith, 63, died July 2, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, following a brief illness. Out of care and respect to keep our loved ones safe, a celebration of her life will take place later this year.
Cathy was born May 25, 1957, in Kenton, Ohio, to Mary and Howard Thomas.
She moved to Florida as a teenager in 1973, and graduated from DeLand High School in 1975.
Cathy owned Florida Rep Services, which provided support to La-Z-Boy sales representatives across the Southeast. She worked with La-Z-Boy for 37 dedicated years.
Cathy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family - especially her grandsons - and was dearly loved by all who knew her.
She always put others ahead of herself.
Cathy was an avid college sports fan who loved cheering on her Buckeyes.
She had a love of cooking, and greatly enjoyed hosting the weekly Sunday dinner. Family time was her favorite time, no matter the plans.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Smith; two sons, Slade (Leslie), and Ryan (Ashley); two grandsons, Colton and Karsten, who were the sparkle in her eye; sister Lisa Herring (Jimi); and nephews Kye and Kory Herring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Lankford is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 8 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
