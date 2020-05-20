Charles Steven Schenck
WAYCROSS, Ga. - Charles Steven Schenck, 66, died May 19, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Offerman Cemetery in Offerman, Georgia.
Born Aug. 5, 1953, in Detroit, Mr. Schenck had lived in Waycross since 2008.
Spending most of his life in Deltona, the hardworking man owned and operated Chuck's Lawn Service for more than 30 years.
Charles was a member of Pineview Baptist Church.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Charles was the son of Charles Bishop and Helen Stoy Schenck, who preceded him in death, as did his sister, Nancy Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Walker Johnson Schenck of Waycross; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Orlando Mercado of Deltona; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Danyle Schenck of DeLand, and Douglas and Shannon Schenck of Jacksonville; a stepdaughter, Kerrie (Chris) Dawson of Blackshear, Georgia; three stepsons, Rodney (Regina) Johnson of Offerman, Jarod (Leslie) Johnson of Blackshear, and Elliot (Carrie) Johnson of Patterson, Georgia; six grandchildren, Rachel Mercado, Cassandra Mercado, Carter Schenck, Haelyn Schenck, Mason Schenck and Tanner Schenck; six bonus grandchildren, Will King, Kylee King, Jordan Johnson, Erica Johnson, Morgan Johnson and Elliot Johnson Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braylee; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge.
WAYCROSS, Ga. - Charles Steven Schenck, 66, died May 19, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Offerman Cemetery in Offerman, Georgia.
Born Aug. 5, 1953, in Detroit, Mr. Schenck had lived in Waycross since 2008.
Spending most of his life in Deltona, the hardworking man owned and operated Chuck's Lawn Service for more than 30 years.
Charles was a member of Pineview Baptist Church.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Charles was the son of Charles Bishop and Helen Stoy Schenck, who preceded him in death, as did his sister, Nancy Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Walker Johnson Schenck of Waycross; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Orlando Mercado of Deltona; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Danyle Schenck of DeLand, and Douglas and Shannon Schenck of Jacksonville; a stepdaughter, Kerrie (Chris) Dawson of Blackshear, Georgia; three stepsons, Rodney (Regina) Johnson of Offerman, Jarod (Leslie) Johnson of Blackshear, and Elliot (Carrie) Johnson of Patterson, Georgia; six grandchildren, Rachel Mercado, Cassandra Mercado, Carter Schenck, Haelyn Schenck, Mason Schenck and Tanner Schenck; six bonus grandchildren, Will King, Kylee King, Jordan Johnson, Erica Johnson, Morgan Johnson and Elliot Johnson Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braylee; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.