1/1
Charlie Craig
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Craig, 72, died July 2, 2020, of complications from pneumonia. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach. He will be interred in a small family ceremony. A full celebration-of-life service will take place at a future date.
Charlie was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Miami, to Dr. Charles L. and Dorothy B. Craig.
He attended Coral Gables High School, where his athletic career led to a lifelong love of basketball.
Charlie, in 1970, earned a bachelor's in economics and, in 1972, a master's in counseling from Stetson University.
His college activities included Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, the Pershing Rifles, and Scabbard and Blade military honor society.
At Stetson, Charlie also met his wife, Betsy, beginning a journey together that lasted more than 50 years.
He was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in 1970, and served in the Army and the National Guard for 28 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Charlie had a lifelong interest in teaching and helping others.
He worked as an instructor, counselor and administrator for Seminole Community College 1972-86, then served full time on active military duty until his retirement in 1998.
Charlie joined Volusia County government in 1998, retiring as director of emergency management in 2013.
In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, contract bridge, playing the piano, and spending time with his family.
He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, serving as a deacon and a Session member, and he worked on the Personnel and Strategic Planning committees, the latter of which he chaired.
Charlie liked to spend his time building houses with Habitat for Humanity and supporting Stetson University basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy; his brother, Ken (Stella) Craig of Palmetto Bay; his brother-in-law, Michael Hester of Orlando; his son, Brantley (Sarah) Craig and his grandsons, Leo and Eliot Craig, all of Dover, Delaware; and nephew Shawn Craig.
Charlie is remembered as a well-organized, hardworking colleague, an affectionate husband and father, an adoring grandfather, and a respected member of his church and community.
Memorial gifts may be made to Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., Unit 8386, DeLand, FL 32723. Please indicate they are designated for the Charlie Craig Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memorial donations may also be made to First Presbyterian Church of DeLand. Online condolences can be offered at lankfordfuneralhome.com. Lankford is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 29 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved