Charlie Craig, 72, died July 2, 2020, of complications from pneumonia. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach. He will be interred in a small family ceremony. A full celebration-of-life service will take place at a future date.
Charlie was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Miami, to Dr. Charles L. and Dorothy B. Craig.
He attended Coral Gables High School, where his athletic career led to a lifelong love of basketball.
Charlie, in 1970, earned a bachelor's in economics and, in 1972, a master's in counseling from Stetson University.
His college activities included Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, the Pershing Rifles, and Scabbard and Blade military honor society.
At Stetson, Charlie also met his wife, Betsy, beginning a journey together that lasted more than 50 years.
He was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in 1970, and served in the Army and the National Guard for 28 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Charlie had a lifelong interest in teaching and helping others.
He worked as an instructor, counselor and administrator for Seminole Community College 1972-86, then served full time on active military duty until his retirement in 1998.
Charlie joined Volusia County government in 1998, retiring as director of emergency management in 2013.
In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, contract bridge, playing the piano, and spending time with his family.
He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, serving as a deacon and a Session member, and he worked on the Personnel and Strategic Planning committees, the latter of which he chaired.
Charlie liked to spend his time building houses with Habitat for Humanity and supporting Stetson University basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy; his brother, Ken (Stella) Craig of Palmetto Bay; his brother-in-law, Michael Hester of Orlando; his son, Brantley (Sarah) Craig and his grandsons, Leo and Eliot Craig, all of Dover, Delaware; and nephew Shawn Craig.
Charlie is remembered as a well-organized, hardworking colleague, an affectionate husband and father, an adoring grandfather, and a respected member of his church and community.
Memorial gifts may be made to Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., Unit 8386, DeLand, FL 32723. Please indicate they are designated for the Charlie Craig Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memorial donations may also be made to First Presbyterian Church of DeLand. Online condolences can be offered at lankfordfuneralhome.com.
Lankford is in charge.