PIERSON - Charlotte Linda Hansen, 79, died April 30, 2020. A graveside service took place May 4 at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson.
Born Oct. 19, 1940, in DeLand, Mrs. Hansen worked at General Electric Co.
She was a member of Community Christian Assembly in Pierson, and enjoyed gardening, sewing and her animals.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Born Oct. 19, 1940, in DeLand, Mrs. Hansen worked at General Electric Co.
She was a member of Community Christian Assembly in Pierson, and enjoyed gardening, sewing and her animals.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.