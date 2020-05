Or Copy this URL to Share



PIERSON - Charlotte Linda Hansen, 79, died April 30, 2020. A graveside service took place May 4 at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson.Born Oct. 19, 1940, in DeLand, Mrs. Hansen worked at General Electric Co.She was a member of Community Christian Assembly in Pierson, and enjoyed gardening, sewing and her animals.Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

