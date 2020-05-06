Charlotte Linda Hansen
1940 - 2020
PIERSON - Charlotte Linda Hansen, 79, died April 30, 2020. A graveside service took place May 4 at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson.
Born Oct. 19, 1940, in DeLand, Mrs. Hansen worked at General Electric Co.
She was a member of Community Christian Assembly in Pierson, and enjoyed gardening, sewing and her animals.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
