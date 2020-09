Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl Ann Burris, 73, a 40-year resident of DeLand, died Aug. 27, 2020, on her birthday.

Born Aug. 27, 1947, Ms. Burris always had a smile on her face for everyone she met, and lived up to her nickname "Sunny."

She is survived by her three children: Jerry Meents, Troy Meents and Gina Godwin; and her grandchildren, Savannah Godwin and Owen Meents.



