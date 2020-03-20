Home

Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home
935 E New York Ave,
DELAND, FL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oakdale Cemetery
DELAND, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for Chloe Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chloe Clark


1918 - 2020
Chloe Clark Obituary
DELAND - Chloe Clark, 101, died March 16, 2020, at home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Lohman Funeral Home, 935 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. She will be interred at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Chloe was born Nov. 17, 1918, in Doren, Georgia, and moved with her family to Bunnell, and later to DeLand.
She was mother to six, grandmother to 14, and great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to numerous children.
Chloe was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Clark Sr., and three of her children, Carolyn Morrison, William E. Clark Jr. and Lonnie Leo Clark. She is survived by Faye D. Powers, James C. Clark and David D. Clark, and countless loved ones.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 20 to Apr. 1, 2020
