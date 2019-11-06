Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomoka Christian Church
1450 Hand Ave.
Ormond Beach, FL
Christine A. McCaleb


1952 - 2019
Christine A. McCaleb Obituary
Christine A. McCaleb, 67, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, in DeLand. A memorial service for Christine will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave. in Ormond Beach, with Pastor Joe Putting officiating.
Christine was born March 15, 1952, in Canton, Ohio, to Thomas and Jean Fraizer Edwards.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Tami Clark.
Christine grew up in Holly Hill and spent the majority of her life in Ormond Beach.
She loved her Lord Jesus and was a member of Ormond Beach First Christian Church.
Helping others came naturally to her, which she expressed by becoming a home health aide and, later, a nurse's aide.
She also made sure to always have spare change with her to give to the homeless.
Some things that brought her joy were spending time with family, walking on the beach, art, poetry, music and dancing. One of her favorite things to do was laugh, even at herself.
Besides Jesus, two other things she believed in were wearing lipstick and giving large portions of dessert.
Christine is survived by her only child, Michelle (Stan) Walker Arel; sisters Claudia Duke, Susan Feeley and Kathy (Don) Wiggins; three granddaughters, Shelyn (Eric) Lawton, Christianna and Mikaeli; and one great-granddaughter, Ellarose; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting new blankets be donated to a homeless-assistance center. Her favorite color was green.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 16, 2019
