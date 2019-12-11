|
|
DEBARY - Christine Mae Robinson, 59, met her savior Jesus Christ November 20, 2019, surrounded by her family and loving husband. A memorial service to celebrate Christine's life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Christ United Fellowship Church, 1520 E. Voorhis Ave. in DeLand.
Christine was born April 13, 1960, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Arthur and Shirley Dallaire.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mae Dallaire. Christine is survived by her husband, Mark Robinson; her father, Arthur Dallaire; two brothers, Arty Dallaire and Jerry (Terry) Dallaire; three sisters, Denise Rusello, Eileen (Scott) Petersen and Maria Steinat; two stepchildren, Jane Meredith (Tom) and Amy Robinson (Steven); four nieces, Cheryl, Summer, Eileen and Brandy; three nephews, Jude, Eric and Jason; 23 great-nieces and -nephews and two great-great-nephews.
One of Christine's biggest passions was that she had hoped to someday become a mémère (grandma) whenever her stepchildren had children.
Christine worked for the Department of Transportation for 37 years before her retirement in 2015. She was a project manager in the department's Traffic Operations Department in DeLand.
She had lived in DeLand for nearly 25 years before moving to DeBary in 2016 to help care for her mother.
Christine was always a very dedicated and hard worker, whether it was working for the Department of Transportation or helping to restore old houses or farms with her husband.
She had a passion for life and for making the world a better and happier place.
Christine was a devoted and loving wife to Mark, and a devoted loving stepmom to Jane Meredith and Amy Robinson. She was also an extraordinary dog mom to her three doggies, Ranger, PJ and Cooper, who were always right by her side during her three-year fight with cancer. Her other dog children included Kimba and Molly, who preceded her in death.
Christine also enjoyed doing excellent carpentry, going for bike rides, taking her dogs to the dog park, running, going for walks together, skiing in the New Hampshire mountains, and spending time with and helping family whenever she could.
Christine was a big Patriots and Red Sox fan, and she also shared in her husband's passion for Boilermaker basketball and football.
Memorial donations may be made to (stjude.org) or to Operation Pets Alive (Operationpetsalive.org) in Montgomery County, Texas.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 11 to Dec. 26, 2019