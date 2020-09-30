1/1
Cindy Lee Grimsley
Cindy Lee Grimsley, 59, went to be with our Lord Sept. 17, 2020. Her ashes will join the ashes of her mother and father in North Carolina.
Cindy was born in Ohio, and moved to Englewood with her family at the age of 5.
She was the daughter of William and Pauline Wood, also originally from Ohio.
Cindy leaves behind her fiance of 20-plus years, Keith Marshall of Pierson; a sister, Karen S. Carnes and her fiance, Douglas Rebeor, of Homosassa; her children, Travis Robbins and his wife, Jackie, Tonya Grimsley and her fiance, Jose Alejo, and Traci Grimsley, all of DeLand; and her best friend, Joni Laughlin Neibert. Her grandchildren, Natalie, Jayson and Serena, will miss the joy of growing up around their grandmother, who loved them dearly. Her family and the friends she had accumulated in her life will miss the special charm and wit she displayed every day of her life.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Superior Residences at Lecanto and The Hospice House in Lecanto for making her comfortable during her final days.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 30 to Oct. 15, 2020.
