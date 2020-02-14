|
DEBARY - Claude Andrew Nelson Sr., 87, died Jan. 18, 2020, at home. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Blvd. in Orange City.
Mr. Nelson was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Point Clear, Alabama.
He is survived by his children, Andrew Nelson and Carrie Nelson, and granddaughter Moriah Nelson.
Claude served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093 in DeBary.
Visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com to view tributes to Claude.
Baldauff was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 14 to Feb. 29, 2020