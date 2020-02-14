Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Andrew Nelson Sr.


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Andrew Nelson Sr. Obituary
DEBARY - Claude Andrew Nelson Sr., 87, died Jan. 18, 2020, at home. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Blvd. in Orange City.
Mr. Nelson was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Point Clear, Alabama.
He is survived by his children, Andrew Nelson and Carrie Nelson, and granddaughter Moriah Nelson.
Claude served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093 in DeBary.
Visit www.baldaufffuneralhome.com to view tributes to Claude.
Baldauff was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 14 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -