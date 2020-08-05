Clifford "Mas Lloyd" Douglas, 76, affectionately called "Mas Lloyd," made his transition July 14, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Unity Funeral Home in DeLand, with a service following.

Born April 25, 1944, in St. Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies, Clifford was the first of nine children born to Rufus Rhoden and Neresa Douglas.

He received his education at Marlie Hill Elementary School.

Soon after finishing his education, Clifford worked as a carpenter.

In 1987, he enlisted in the farm-workers program, traveling several years before becoming a resident of Florida.

Clifford retired from Arbors of Ivy, where he worked for more than 20 years.

He was a loving father and husband, a dedicated big brother and a friend.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Daphne. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Eunice; children Keith, Jacquelyn, Desrine and Devine; siblings Gladston, Laverne, Clarence, Luletta, Seymour, Novlet and Carlton; and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.

Unity is in charge.



