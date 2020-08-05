1/1
Clifford "Mas Lloyd" Douglas
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford "Mas Lloyd" Douglas, 76, affectionately called "Mas Lloyd," made his transition July 14, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Unity Funeral Home in DeLand, with a service following.
Born April 25, 1944, in St. Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies, Clifford was the first of nine children born to Rufus Rhoden and Neresa Douglas.
He received his education at Marlie Hill Elementary School.
Soon after finishing his education, Clifford worked as a carpenter.
In 1987, he enlisted in the farm-workers program, traveling several years before becoming a resident of Florida.
Clifford retired from Arbors of Ivy, where he worked for more than 20 years.
He was a loving father and husband, a dedicated big brother and a friend.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Daphne. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Eunice; children Keith, Jacquelyn, Desrine and Devine; siblings Gladston, Laverne, Clarence, Luletta, Seymour, Novlet and Carlton; and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Unity is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 5 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved