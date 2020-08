Or Copy this URL to Share

EMPORIA - Clifford Randall, 100, died July 27, 2020.

Mrs. Randall was a true Florida pioneer, having come to Florida by covered wagon from Georgia in the early 1920s.

She worked in the family business growing oranges and fern for florist shops.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store