1/1
Clifford William Robinson Sr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAND and PENN YAN, N.Y. - Clifford William Robinson Sr., 92, died July 21, 2020, in DeLand, of natural causes. He was cremated, and burial will be in Nettle Valley Cemetery near Potter, New York, with a memorial service at the convenience of the family.
Mr. Robinson was born Dec. 2, 1927, in South Bristol, New York, to Harriet Kidman Robinson and Albert M. Robinson.
He was a farmer in the Potter area for many years. In 1968, he semiretired to DeLand for the winter and worked for the Potter Muck Farm in the summer, living on Ingram Road near Penn Yan. He retired to Florida in 2008.
Mr. Robinson attended school in Rushville, New York, and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces. He spent some time in Guam in the Pacific toward the end of World War II.
He married Janice Martin on April 15, 1951. She preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2016.
Mr. Robinson was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth of Middlesex, New York, Harold of Potter, and Donald of Penn Yan; one sister, Irene Robinson Whitbeck of Penn Yan; and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his loving children, Kevin (Darlene) Allen of Hernando, Clifford (Lisa) Robinson Jr. of Penn Yan, and their children, Justin and Melissa, and great-granddaughter Evelyn Rose, who was born April 21 this year, Martin Robinson of Middlesex and his son, Tanner Robinson of Kentucky, Gary Robinson of Penn Yan, Kelly Robinson Yancey Pettry (Roger) of Morganton, North Carolina, and their children, Eugene and Summer Yancey, and Jeff (Carol) Robinson of DeLand; two sisters, Elizabeth Ruth Robinson Eckler of DeLand and Marion Robinson Huber of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Potter Fire Co., 1255 Phelps Road, Middlesex, NY 14507.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 23 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Nettle Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved