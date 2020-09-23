DELAND and PENN YAN, N.Y. - Clifford William Robinson Sr., 92, died July 21, 2020, in DeLand, of natural causes. He was cremated, and burial will be in Nettle Valley Cemetery near Potter, New York, with a memorial service at the convenience of the family.

Mr. Robinson was born Dec. 2, 1927, in South Bristol, New York, to Harriet Kidman Robinson and Albert M. Robinson.

He was a farmer in the Potter area for many years. In 1968, he semiretired to DeLand for the winter and worked for the Potter Muck Farm in the summer, living on Ingram Road near Penn Yan. He retired to Florida in 2008.

Mr. Robinson attended school in Rushville, New York, and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces. He spent some time in Guam in the Pacific toward the end of World War II.

He married Janice Martin on April 15, 1951. She preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2016.

Mr. Robinson was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth of Middlesex, New York, Harold of Potter, and Donald of Penn Yan; one sister, Irene Robinson Whitbeck of Penn Yan; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his loving children, Kevin (Darlene) Allen of Hernando, Clifford (Lisa) Robinson Jr. of Penn Yan, and their children, Justin and Melissa, and great-granddaughter Evelyn Rose, who was born April 21 this year, Martin Robinson of Middlesex and his son, Tanner Robinson of Kentucky, Gary Robinson of Penn Yan, Kelly Robinson Yancey Pettry (Roger) of Morganton, North Carolina, and their children, Eugene and Summer Yancey, and Jeff (Carol) Robinson of DeLand; two sisters, Elizabeth Ruth Robinson Eckler of DeLand and Marion Robinson Huber of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Potter Fire Co., 1255 Phelps Road, Middlesex, NY 14507.



