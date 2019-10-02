|
Clinton "Clint" Eugene McCray, 77, passed away Aug. 27, 2019. A military service will be at 10:30 a.m. sharp Friday, Oct. 11, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754. Arrive 15 minutes early, and park in Lane C. A memorial service will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Clint was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Union City, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his loving wife, Miriam; children Amanda (Kevin) Jones and Andrew McCray; grandchildren Ariyaa Rose and David; siblings Jan, Olin, Larry, Terry and Al; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
Clint will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a wonderful husband, loving father, rebellious humorist, kind and giving friend, proud patriot, and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
