DELAND - Clyde Mitchell Ford, 85, died July 31, 2019, at his home. Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Mr. Ford was born May 19, 1934, in East Tennessee, to Lee and Annie Ford.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953, serving 21 years and specializing in radar systems and related training. He served a tour in Vietnam, earned a Bronze Star, and retired as an E-7 in 1974.
Clyde married Nancy Carolyn Ford in 1956, and raised five children.
While serving in the Air Force, he moved his family from Florida to Bermuda, California, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee and Ohio, finally retiring to Central Florida.
After his retirement from the military, Clyde studied horticulture, owned a car lot, and worked for many years as a successful real estate broker.
He was an accomplished amateur painter and a skilled golfer and bowler, and was adept at all things mechanical, creating custom golf clubs and performing his own auto repairs for much of his life.
Clyde frequently helped others without needing to take credit, and was always willing to listen.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years and five children, Kim, Michael, Norman, Jeff and Mitchell.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 8 to Aug. 22, 2019