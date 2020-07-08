DELAND - Corrine S. Timko, 93, died June 22, 2020. A memorial church service will be held at a later time, as will burial for her and her husband, John Timko, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.
Mrs. Timko was born in Versailles Boro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Homer Sweeney and Mary Belle (Exton) Reynolds.
She was currently living at The Cloisters in DeLand, and enjoyed many of the social activities there.
Corrine was preceded in death in February 1998 by her husband, John Timko; and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roland Homer Reynolds of Versailles Boro, and Paul Wesley Reynolds of Carrollton, Virginia; her son-in-law Edward "Butch" Puskaric; and her great-grandson Luca Lignelli.
She is survived by her loving children, John D. (Bonnie) Timko of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Rebecca A. Puskaric of Winter Springs, Susan M. (Jerry) Bunda of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and Barbara L. Frazee of Oviedo; seven loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Chassidy (Shawn) Wilson, and Blake and Tanner, all of Winter Springs; Jason (Erin) Bunda, and Bryce and Cameron of Moon Township; Heather (Matthew Lignelli) Timko, and Alessandra and Christiana of Monongahela, Pennsylvania; Stacy (Jeff) Beck of Washington, Pennsylvania; Dillon Timko of Elizabeth; Eric Puskaric of Winter Springs; and Anthony Frazee of Oviedo; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Corrine was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Military Order of Purple Heart, and a member of the Association for Widowed Persons.
She enjoyed time with friends at the senior center in Orange City for programs sponsored by the Council on Aging of Volusia County.
Corrine was known for gardening and baking skills, and her beautiful angel collection.
She was an active member of St. Jude's Episcopal Church, 815 E. Graves Ave., Orange City, FL 32763. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the church she loved: Stjudescentralflorida.org.
Baldauff is in charge.