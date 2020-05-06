Craig Steven Parrillo
1962 - 2020
Craig Steven Parrillo, 58, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. At this time, no service has been scheduled due to COVID-19. A celebration of Craig's life is planned for later in the year.
Craig was born March 14,1962, in Binghamton, New York, and moved to DeLand with his family in 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl J. and Sylva E. Parrillo. Survivors include his loving wife (his sweetie), Joyce Parrillo; his son, Oliver Gooden of North Carolina; his brothers, Jon Parrillo and his wife, Diane, of Tennessee, and Dr. Jan Parrillo and his wife, Sharon, of Florida; his sister, Cheri Parrillo Gowan and her husband, Sean, of Florida.
Craig was a master carpenter and enjoyed building and refurbishing many beautiful homes, including his own.
He had many passions, notably his love for antiques, traveling, camping, woodworking, spending time with his family, throwing amazing Super Bowl parties, playing cards and spending time with the love of his life, Joyce, and his best friend, Chewy.
Memorial donations may be made to KC Cure at www.kccure.org.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.
