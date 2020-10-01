Longtime Enterprise resident Crystal Braddock, 66, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, in Riverside, California. Memorial services will be scheduled for her Florida and California loved ones at a future date.

Crystal was born May 15, 1954, in Sanford, to Edwin and Marian Braddock. Having three sons, her father wanted a daughter so badly that he told the nurse he would pay her $5 if Crystal was a girl.

Crystal was indescribably intelligent; a walking, talking encyclopedia and dictionary.

Her brother, Alan, brought her in for show-and-tell to prove to his teacher that his 3-year-old sister knew all her states and capitals.

Crystal had the gift of gab that is a trademark Braddock-family trait.

She loved music, movies, trivia, Wheel of Fortune and her beloved New York Yankees. She loved many different competition TV shows, with The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars being at the top of her list. She also loved creating beautiful pictures of nature on her iPad that she shared on social media.

Crystal was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marian; her brothers Danny and Alan; and her beautiful son Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Marina and son-in-law Dan Peters of DeLand; son Bobby D'Andrea of Moreno Valley, California; son Danny D'Andrea of Deltona; grandsons Tyler, DeBary and Andy, all of DeLand; brother Jimmy of South Daytona; niece Tammy Foster of Deltona; aunt Betty Orr of DeLand; her brother-from-another-mother, Marcus Nutt of DeLand; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who loved her dearly.



